Karlissa Saffold Claims Chrisean Jr. Doesn't Look Like Blueface

Karlissa Saffold never minces words.

Karlissa Saffold is someone who has been outspoken about the likes of Chrisean Rock. Overall, it is easy to see why she would be given her relationship with Blueface. Saffold is the rapper's mom, and she is very protective of her boy. Even though Blue might be a bit rude to his mother online, the two still seem to be close. However, Blue is currently in jail, and at times, Saffold has spoken on his behalf. For instance, Saffold has offered quite a few opinions on Chrisean Rock's job as a mother.

There have been all sorts of rumors surrounding Chrisean Jr. For instance, some believe the child has a disability or even Fetal Alcohol Syndrome. Moreover, there are rumors that the baby doesn't belong to Blueface. While Chrisean has taken a DNA test, there are still people who want to question whether Blue is the father. One of those skeptics is Saffold. In her latest Instagram Live session, Saffold went off on Chrisean, noting that the baby looks nothing like Blueface. She also said the child doesn't look like a baby that could be her grandson.

Karlissa Saffold Delivers Her Take

The comments section over at Live Bitez ended up going in on Saffold for her remarks. As many pointed out, it is normal for a child to look like its mother. Over time, the child will mature and adopt features from both parents. Moreover, some noted how Saffold had said her grandson was off limits from criticism, just a few weeks ago. Now, however, she is saying some pretty hurtful things about the kid. Needless to say, it is just the continuation of a pretty toxic situation. For now, however, Chrisean continues to ignore what Saffold has to say.

