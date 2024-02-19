Karlissa Saffold Hints That Chrisean Rock Gave Her Child A Disability

Karlissa Saffold had a lengthy rant about Chrisean.

Karlissa Saffold is someone who has never been shy to speak about the likes of Chrisean Rock. Overall, this is because Saffold is the mother of Blueface. Blue and Chrisean have a child together, and they have been involved in all sorts of drama. Quite frankly, it can be extremely difficult to keep tabs on the rollercoaster between this couple. Some days, it seems like they are back together and others, it appears as though Blue is back with Jaidyn Alexis. Whatever the case may be, Saffold is not fond of Chrisean, whatsoever.

Recently, it was revealed that Chrisean is facing assault charges against James Wright. Chrisean allegedly attacked Wright at a Tamar Braxton show, and subsequently, she is facing consequences. This led to a rant from Saffold on Instagram. In the rant, which can be viewed below, Saffold says that she hopes Chrisean is able to beat the case and continue raising her child. However, at the beginning of the clip, Saffold hints at Chrisean doing something to the child, and it has led to increased speculation on Chrisean Jr's health.

Karlissa Saffold Speaks

Overall, the consensus in the comments section over at The Neighborhood Talk is that Chrisean Jr. may have a disability. This was theorized weeks ago as some said that he might Fetal Alcohol Syndrome. Chrisean allegedly smoked and drank during her pregnancy, which is known to cause issues. Although we don't know the exact condition of the child, many are convinced something is wrong. As it turns out, so does the child's grandmother. Chrisean has refused to comment on the health of her baby, and it doesn't seem like she has any plans to change her mind.

Let us know what you think of Saffold's remarks, in the comments section below. Should she be commenting on stuff like this? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

