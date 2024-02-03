Karlissa Saffold Begs Kim Kardashian To Get Blueface Out Of Jail, Shades Chrisean Rock

Blueface's mother thinks he'd be better off on house arrest than behind bars.

Hollywood Unlocked's 2nd Annual Impact Awards

It's no surprise that Blueface's recent arrest has sparked huge reactions from countless fans. Of course, it's also taken a major hit on the mother of his third child, Chrisean Rock. Since he's been behind bars, the Baddies star has been showing love to the "Thotiana" rapper on social media, even recently getting a huge tattoo of his mugshot on her face. Unfortunately, this hasn't been received well by the rapper's mother, Karlissa Saffold. She recently called Chrisean's new ink "absolutely f*cking cr*zy."

However, they can agree on their desire for Blueface to come home. Saffold has been consistently posting on social media calling for her son's release since his arrest. She even recently called on none other than Kim Kardashian for help, prompting fans to do the same.

Karlissa Saffold Wants Blueface On House Arrest

According to Saffold, however, she's not asking for her son to be let completely off the hook. She simply asks that he be put on house arrest, so he can continue to spend time with his kids. "CAN YOU HELP ME GET MY BOY OUT AND ON HOUSE ARREST," she posted on her Instagram Story alongside a photo of Kim. "FOR JAVAUGHN'S SAKE." In a subsequent post, she reiterated that she still wants Blueface to take accountability for his actions, expressing fear that his son is "worrying day and night."

She later posted a DM she received from a fan, who argued that Javaughn wouldn't be able to visit Blueface either way, as Jaidyn Alexis wouldn't let him now that Chrisean is living with him. Her response was simple, however, suggesting that he move back in with Jaidyn. "The judge can put him in his son's room," she wrote. It's safe to say that neither Chrisean nor Jaidyn would be too pleased with this arrangement. What do you think of Karlissa Saffold asking Kim Kardashian for help getting Blueface out of jail? Do you agree that house arrest would be better for him? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

