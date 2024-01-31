Chrisean Rock's Sister Pleads With Her Amid Rumors About The "Baddies" Star's Baby

Chrisean Rock has been dominating many of the headlines as of late. Overall, this is due to a couple of factors. Firstly, the one that is always in rotation is her relationship with Blueface. However, over the weekend, she took things to the next level by claiming that she is back with the rapper. In fact, to make this apparent, she opted to get a tattoo of his mugshot, right on her face. Moreover, she is now being accused of giving her son, Fetal Alcohol Syndrome. Needless to say, not a lot of positivity going around right now.

Ultimately, there are quite a few people within her family who are concerned about her well-being. One of those people is her sister Chyna. Although Chrisean has an adversarial relationship with more than just one sister, Chyna definitely cares about what is going on. In new audio reposted by The Neighborhood Talk, you can hear Chyna pleasing with Chrisean. Essentially, she wants her to stop messing around with Blueface. She used some strong language and even accused Blue of abusing her physically.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Celebrates Sexyy Red's Success

Chrisean Rock Gets Sent A Message

"You sitting there d*ck riding a n**** that beats your ass, sitting there making Blueface your god," she said. It was a strong statement although sometimes, brutal honesty is all you can do in these moments. Whether or not Chrisean takes any of this to heart, remains to be seen. If anything, she has shown that she will do her own thing, even if everyone in the world disapproves. For many, this continues to be a sad situation.

Only time will tell whether or not Chrisean decides to change her ways and listen to what her family has to say. Let us know what you think of this situation, in the comments section below. Do you believe Chrisean's sister has gotten through to her? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on your favorite artists.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Is Dating Lil Mabu, Sources Claim