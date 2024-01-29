Chrisean Rock Has Lil Mabu In His Feelings Over Blueface Face Tattoo

Lil Mabu has had his dreams dashed.

Chrisean Rock is someone who has been judged quite a bit over the years for her decisions. Overall, her relationship with Blueface has been toxic from the start. Although she broke up with him around the same time she gave birth to their child, she seems to be back with the rapper. Sure, he might be in jail right now, but Chrisean has been riding for him. In fact, over the weekend, she revealed that she got a tattoo on her face of his mugshot. It was a pretty shocking revelation that some are praying to be fake.

Over the past few hours, numerous people have decided to weigh in on Chrisean and her new ink. Jaidyn Alexis seemingly levied a response. Moreover, the entire internet has showcased their disapproval. In fact, there probably isn't a single solitary person on this vast earth who believes this was a good decision. Even Chrisean herself probably doesn't see it as the best judgment. Regardless, the tattoo is there, and many are wondering if it will be lasered off promptly.

Chrisean Rock Gets Her Tattoo

One person who seems upset about the whole thing is none other than Lil Mabu. If you remember, Mabu and Chrisean made a Blueface diss track together. Furthermore, the two were even teasing a relationship with one another. After Akademiks posted the tattoo on his page, Mabu said "I can't save u no more..." with a sad crying emoji. While it could just be sarcastic and for a laugh, one has to be wondering what Mabu is going through right now. There is also the very real possibility that not many people actually care.

Lil Mabu Sounds Off

Regardless, this new face tattoo is yet another example of Chrisean finding more space in the spotlight. Only time will tell whether or not this was all a ruse, or a real display of affection. Let us know what you think of the tattoo, below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world.

