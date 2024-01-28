Chrisean Rock Reveals Plans To Have More Babies With Blueface

It's no secret that Chrisean Rock and Blueface have had plenty of ups and downs over the years, but evidently, that won't stop her from bringing another baby into the equation. Since the "Thotiana" performer turned himself in earlier this month, Chrisean began showing signs that she was looking to reunite, posting various messages online calling for his release. This came as quite a surprise to fans, who had seen the duo separate since their son's arrival. Things have only escalated since, however, with the Baddies star recently debuting a new tattoo of his mugshot on her face.

While she continues to receive backlash for being head over heels for the rapper once again, Chrisean appears unbothered. She recently took to Instagram Live to chat with fans about their relationship, revealing that she plans to have more children with Blueface. According to her, she's not taking the goal lightly either, claiming that she'll be pregnant for the next two years straight.

Chrisean Rock Is Head Over Heels For Blueface Again

"I'm having more babies, so expect me to be pregnant every year," she says in a clip from the IG Live. "Two years straight, whatever years straight." It goes without saying that fans are concerned about Chrisean amid this latest pivot, as it's been nothing but drama between her and Blueface over the past year or so. Notably, he also proposed to the mother of his first two children, Jaidyn Alexis, back in October. They appear to have gone their separate ways for the time being, but regardless, she bound to feel some kind of way about Chrisean's over-the-top affection.

What do you think of Chrisean Rock claiming that she wants to have more children with Blueface? Do you think it's a good idea? What about her new face tattoo? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

