babies
- MusicChrisean Rock Reveals Plans To Have More Babies With BluefaceAccording to Chrisean, her son will have a new sibling in no time.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsMatthew Lawrence "Didn't Mean To Put Pressure" On Chilli With Baby TalkFans went wild after Matthew said he and Chilli were thinking of having children, and now he's clarifying those statements.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureRomeo Miller Welcomes Baby No. 2: "Fearless, Intuitive... Winter Snoh!"Romeo shared adorable photos of his daughter Winter Snoh—his second child in 13 months.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureNick Cannon, Father Of 12, Says Any Future Babies Are In God's HandsThe media personality's youngest, Halo Marie Cannon, was born to Alyssa Scott in mid-December last year.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicFans Don't Think We're Ever Getting Another Rihanna AlbumThe Navy is happy for RiRi & Rocky, but they couldn't help but chime in with a few memes about never getting the singer's next record.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJohn Legend & Chrissy Teigen Share First Photo Of Newborn DaughterThe couple also revealed their baby girl's name and shared a photo of their eldest children holding their little sister.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureNick Cannon & Alyssa Scott Welcome Daughter, His 12th ChildThis year, Nick has also welcomed children with Abby De La Rosa, Brittany Bell, LaNisha Cole, and Bre Tiesi.By Erika Marie
- GramNick Cannon's BM LaNisha Says Their Newborn Has Received Death ThreatsLast month, the pair welcomed their baby girl, Onyx Cannon.By Erika Marie
- GramAbby De La Rosa Thanks Nick Cannon For New HouseIt's suggested that Cannon purchased a home for his pregnant baby mama.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsBrittany Renner Congratulates PJ Washington & Alisah Chanel On Their EngagementThe NBA star popped the question to his pregnant now-fiancée.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKhloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Welcome Baby #2 Via Surrogate: ReportThe pair have reportedly welcomed their son, making this the second child Thompson has had in under a year.By Erika Marie
- GramChrissy Teigen & John Legend Announce Pregnancy Of 4th Child: ReportThe couple sadly lost their newborn son Jack nearly two years ago and now they're pregnant with their Rainbow Baby.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureBre Tiesi & Nick Cannon's Newborn Needed "Respiratory Support"The new mom detailed more about her birthing experience and shared that immediately after giving birth, her son wasn't crying.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTristan Thompson & Khloé Kardashian Expecting Baby #2 Via Surrogate: ReportThe reality star's rep confirmed the news and says the baby was conceived back in November, one month before Thompson welcomed another child.By Erika Marie
- GramLondon On Da Track Claps Back At Summer Walker, She Accuses Him Of Kidnapping Their DaughterThings are getting tense as London claims Summer is holding their daughter hostage while she says the baby had bruises and a burn after staying with him.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureNick Cannon's BM Abby De La Rosa Announces Pregnancy, Father's Identity Is UnknownShe gave birth to Cannon's twin last summer and announced that she's expecting once again.By Erika Marie
- GramYung Bleu Is A Proud Papa, Shows First Photos Of Newborn Baby MilanThe singer said he did his best not to post photos just yet but couldn't help himself.By Erika Marie