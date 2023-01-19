Congratulatory messages continue to pour in for John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. The couple recently welcomed the arrival of their daughter, and earlier today (January 19), Teigen uploaded the first photos of their newborn.

“She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens – the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕,” wrote Teigen. “Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c-section!?”

She also stated, “We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes – we feel it all! X.”

Teigen’s adorable photo shows the couple’s children Miles, 4, and Luna, 6, holding their sister. On his Instagram page, Legend shared the family’s excitement.

“On Friday, we welcomed Esti Maxine Stephens to our family, and our house is overflowing with love and joy,” he said.

“I’m in awe of Chrissy’s strength and resilience and I’m so thrilled to see how Luna and Miles embrace their baby sister. I’m so, so grateful, but that doesn’t seem like a big enough word.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 26: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the 2022 City Harvest “Red Supper Club” Fundraising Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on April 26, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Hippolyte Petit/FilmMagic)

In 2020, the couple’s third child passed away during an emergency procedure. At the time, Teigen penned an emotional statement about their loss. The actress and her crooner husband have gone on to help others that have faced similar situations.

