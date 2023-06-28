Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcomed their fourth child together, a son named Wren Alexander Stephens, earlier this month. The two made the announcement that their surrogate had given birth in an Instagram post on Wednesday. Stephens was born on June 19.

“For as long as I can remember, I’ve always wanted four children,” Chrissy wrote in the post. “As a little girl, 2 glow worms and 2 cabbage patch dolls were perpetually in my arms, helping me stir in my kitchen, watching Alf with me. We’d sleep together nightly, each getting the same amount of kisses as to note make the others jealous.”

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend At The White House Correspondents’ Dinner

US model and media personality Chrissy Teigen (L) and US musician John Legend arrive for the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, April 29, 2023. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

From there, she referenced her and Legend’s late son, Jack, who passed away as Teigen suffered a late pregnancy loss in 2020. Afterward, she revealed she would not be able to “carry any more babies” on her own.

“My mom always searched for the Pound Puppy with 4 pups in her pouch, having no qualms about opening and peeking inside before purchasing,” she continued. “After losing Jack, I didn’t think I’d be able to carry any more babies on my own. To be honest, I’ve personally blocked out a lot of my mindset during that time, but one clear memory is being surrounded by people who wanted to make sure I wouldn’t go through that pain and loss again.”

Chrissy Teigen Announces Fourth Child

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)

Teigen further explained that she and Legend reached out to a surrogacy agency in 2021. Eventually, they met a “compassionate surrogate” named Alexandra. “We ate hot pot to celebrate, watched Vanderpump Rules with our growing bellies, our families blending into one for the past year,” the 37-year-old continued. “Just minutes before midnight on June 19th, I got to witness the most beautiful woman, my friend, our surrogate, give birth amidst a bit of chaos, but with strength and pure joy and love.”

