birth
- MusicSexyy Red Gives Birth: How Many Kids Does The Rapper Have?After conquering 2023’s mainstream rap scene, Sexyy Red welcomes her new baby!By Demi Phillips
- RelationshipsHalle Bailey Reveals DDG Came Up With Their Son's Name, HaloHalle Bailey says she's "obsessed" with her son, Halo.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsRubi Rose Congratulates Halle Bailey & DDG For Welcoming Their First ChildRubi Rose has nothing but kind words for her ex, DDG, and Halle Bailey.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicMarques Houston's Wife Gives Birth To Baby BoyCongratulations to the happy couple!By Tallie Spencer
- RelationshipsKourtney Kardashian "Over The Moon" After Welcoming Baby No. 4Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's first child is here.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsKourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Son Rocky Has ArrivedCongratulations to Kourtney & Travis!By Caroline Fisher
- GossipKourtney Kardashian Birth Rumors: Kylie Jenner & Travis Barker Reportedly Go To HospitalThese sightings are all purely speculative and unconfirmed, but they do line up with Kourt and Travis' timeline for their child.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsBlueface's Mom Blames Jaidyn Alexis For Son Not Being At Birth Of Chrisean Jr."She was supposed to pay for the plane ticket and go check on his son," Karlissa Saffold claims.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicBeyonce Fan Goes Into Labor During LA ConcertThe lucky baby now shares a birthday with Beyonce.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsBlueface Explains Why He Hasn't Publicly Acknowledged Chrisean Rock's BabyBlueface says he's "tryna make it right at this point."By Aron A.
- RelationshipsChrisean Rock Had Said She Didn't Want Blueface At Baby's Birth Last MonthThe "Baddies" star said she needs love right now, and even remarked that she doesn't want child support from the rapper.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsChrisean Rock Explains Why Blueface Wasn't At Her Birth, His Mom Gives Her Own StoryChrisean didn't invite the rapper to be with her to begin with, and Karlissa Saffold said that he didn't want to affect his relationship with Jaidyn Alexis.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureChrisean Rock Names Her Baby Boy "Chrisean" TooThe "Baddies" star specifically named him after her.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsBlueface Parties With Jaidyn Alexis While Chrisean Rock Gives BirthChrisean Rock gave birth to her son today.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsBlueface's Mom Tells Chrisean Rock To Call Her Amid Labor, Says Son Needs A "God-Fearing" WomanChrisean's baby is on the way.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureChrisean Rock Is Ready For The Birth Of Her SonChrisean Rock says she just wants her body back.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureNLE Choppa Welcomes New Son Chozen WoneNLE Choppa calls his child the "best gift God has given this year."By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsRihanna Reportedly Gave Birth To Her Second Child, A GirlThis is just one report online, so bring out your grains of salt to take it with.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsChrissy Teigen & John Legend Welcome 4th Child Via SurrogateChrissy Teigen and John Legend welcomed a son via surrogate, earlier this month.By Cole Blake
- MusicMonaleo Gave Birth Right Before The Release Of Debut AlbumMonaleo shared the news with fans on Instagram.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureKhloe Kardashian Reveals Surrogacy Felt "Transactional"Khloe Kardashian opened up about guilt surrounding her recent surrogacy.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureKeke Palmer Gives BirthThe multi-hyphenate artist just welcomed her first child, a baby boy with boyfriend Darius Jackson.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureDiddy Shares New Pics Of Baby Daughter LoveDiddy has shared more photos of his daughter, Love.By Cole Blake