Blueface Explains Why He Hasn’t Publicly Acknowledged Chrisean Rock’s Baby

While Chrisean Rock was in labor, Blueface was partying with the mother of his first child. It’s not necessarily surprising, given that he and Chrisean have called it quits. Still, there was plenty of criticism for the rapper. Leading up to their son’s birth, Blueface hasn’t proven to be interested in raising a family with her. Despite being together for years, he found it hard to believe that the child was his in the first place. Still, Chrisean, who named her son after herself, kept fans updated on the birth of her son via Instagram Live.

These days, Blueface seems to be committed to Jaidyn Alexis, the mother of his first son. The rapper took to Twitter where he admitted to his wrongdoings before leaping into his stance with Chrisean. “Jaidyn left me when rock got Johnathans p**sy tatted that’s the only reason for all of this…I was being a narcissistic thinking a female that left me must be dumb but I was the dumb one fr cuz instead of chasing after her I took someone else in thinking she could fill them shoes,” he wrote.

Blueface & Chrisean Welcome A Baby Boy

While Blueface and Chrisean’s issues were highly publicized in the first place, the “Thotiana” rapper said that he wanted to deal with their matters privately, especially since there is a child involved. “I’m just tryna make it right at this point cuz there is a baby involved an it’s deeper then rap an went further then it should have but y’all won’t let me smh Jaidyn don’t like the conversation if it’s not about me an her,” he continued.

Ultimately, Blueface took accountability for the entirety of the situation. He commended Alexis’ loyalty, claiming that Chrisean only pretended to be loyal. “Imagine you being loyal to a N***a for 10 years n he get distracted by somebody portraying to be as loyal for clout in the end she get a kid outta of it an now the conversation never ends I was wrong an I’m tryna make it right I’ve had one BM till now for a reason,” Blueface concluded. Check out his tweets above.

