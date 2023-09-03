Chrisean Rock Gives Birth To Child With Blueface

Well folks, it’s been a wild ride to get to this point with too many ups and downs to stomach, but she finally made it. After everything she’s been through with her partner, all the fights, viral social media moments, and love, Chrisean Rock gave birth to her son with Blueface. A video recently surfaced online of the tender moment, as the “Baddies” star was surrounded by loved ones and medical officials. Considering how much this pregnancy and their relationship caught the eyes and ears of people online, this is a pretty gratifying moment for those that followed it. Above all, we want to congratulate the new parents, especially Chrisean, and wish them the best on this exciting new path in their lives.

However, it wouldn’t be a Chrisean Rock and Blueface affair if there wasn’t some antics, drama, and dash of toxicity involved. Moreover, the rapper is apparently currently partying in Miami with his other baby mama, Jaidyn Alexis, as Chrisean gave birth. No one’s really that surprised, but it hasn’t stopped a lot of people from blasting him online for his absence. It’s not like he abandoned a perfect relationship that he’s completely at fault for, but it’s sad to see that he couldn’t bother to be there for whatever reason.

Congratulations To New Mom, Chrisean Rock

Maybe there’s a good reason for that, but fans already made their judgement. Nevertheless, Chrisean Rock seems ready or at least committed to embarking on this chapter on her own with people that really support her. Whether that’s her family, her friends, or the moves she makes in her career, the Baltimore native will keep her head up. After all, conversations from fans about them leaving each other for each other’s sake followed them around for most of their time together.

Meanwhile, it’ll be especially interesting to keep watching “Cr*zy In Love,” their reality TV show, now that we know Chrisean welcomed her baby. It’s like two timelines converging, which has made for confusing headlines but also for some curious comparisons. Regardless, there’s no way that this rollercoaster comes to a full stop with this birth. Regardless, congratulations! For more news and the latest updates on Blueface and Chrisean Rock, log back into HNHH.

