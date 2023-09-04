Chrisean Rock Names Her Baby Boy “Chrisean” Too

Chrisean Rock just gave birth to her son with Blueface, which ends a long, tumultuous, but hopefully soon-to-be beautiful cycle for the reality star. A lot of that volatility came from her relationship with the California rapper, one that continues to flip back and forth when it comes to their amicability. Regardless, she’s with her family now, and a new and monumental part of her life is ahead of her. On Instagram, the “Baddies” personality shared the baby boy’s name, and her inspiration and decision is very understandable despite its surface-level oddity. “Let’s welcome my Baby boy Chrisean Malone named after his mommy,” Chrisean wrote on Instagram.

Now it’s going to be really difficult to know who people are talking about when both are involved, but that’s a small price to pay. Regardless, some might think that this is a little extra or bizarre, but considering her journey, it makes sense. After all, she’s been the only one on this path and didn’t have someone by her side to accompany her willingly and take care of this child. Also, Rock values her independence and her identity, and she’s manifesting her worries with more positive self-motivation.

Finally, we know from recent posts that Blueface certainly didn’t pop out to be there with Chrisean Rock during her birth. Instead, he partied in Miami with his first baby mama and current partner, Jaidyn Alexis, which many fans understandably took issue with. That being said, we don’t know if this was due to bad planning or if Blue straight up refused to go or wasn’t bothered to do so. Either way, it’s a big source of contention and criticism online that he’ll surely address in some way soon.

“I love an support rock from a distance guys,” he tweeted the day before Chrisean gave birth. “I don’t want no smoke that’s not my b***h to go back an 4th wit online. None but love for her keep opening up for artist. One of them will grab you out the crowd someday an you will headline your own concert trust the process you got this.” For more news and the latest updates on Chrisean Rock, stay posted on HNHH.

