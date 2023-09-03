Blueface’s Mom Tells Chrisean Rock To Call Her Amid Labor, Says Son Needs A “God-Fearing” Woman

Chrisean Rock recently hopped on Instagram Live, letting followers know that her water broke. She’s set to start pushing soon, finally giving birth to her baby boy with Blueface. Amid her social media posts, Blueface’s mother Karlissa Saffold took to her own Instagram, telling Chrisean to contact her if she’s in labor. “I’m coming Rock!” she wrote. “Call me if you really in labor.”

She then went on to describe a recent dream she had. “I had a dream she was running down the street trying to get him to come,” she explained. “Then I was talking to like 8 of her family members. We was praying. Lord what you got going on. But he did not come yet.”

Karlissa Saffold Describes Her Ideal Woman For Blueface

The reality star’s pregnancy has been pretty chaotic, namely due to drama with the baby’s father. On their series Crazy in Love, we’ve seen Blueface doubting that he’s the child’s father, accusing her of sleeping around, and more. In real life, social media users have seen him constantly comparing Chrisean to the mother of his first two kids, Jaidyn Alexis. He seems to be back on with Jaidyn, however, recent clips also suggest that he’s on good terms with Chrisean. With that being said, the rapper’s mother has had her own, turbulent relationship with Chrisean over the years.

It’s uncertain which, if any, of the rapper’s partners she’d like to see him with for good. She recently hopped on Instagram, however, to give a description of the woman she thinks would be best for him. “I just wish my sons could find a God fearing [woman] who loves and respects her mother and father,” she wrote. “The B could be green, with no teeth, a big back and flat a**.” Keep an eye on HNHH for updates on Blueface and Chrisean Rock.

