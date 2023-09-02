Fans Think Chrisean Rock’s Baby Looks More Like Her Than Blueface

Chrisean Rock is currently carrying her first child with her on-and-off-again lover, Blueface. According to reports, the rapper and reality star is just “days away” from giving birth, and at this point, she’s ready. She recently took to social media, revealing that she’d like to get her body back sooner rather than later.

“I wan see my son alreadyyyy it’s like I been pregnant for forever belly getting so biggggg,” she wrote. “It only feel like forever to y’all cuz I told y’all wen I was like a couple weeks old.” Now, Zeus has shared an image from one of the performer’s ultrasounds, which showcases the growing baby’s face. The post also called for fans to weigh in as to whether the baby resembles his mother or father more. Based on the comments section, it appears as though most users feel as though the baby is the spitting image of Chrisean.

Chrisean Rock’s Ultrasound

There’s been a great deal of drama between Chrisean and Blueface throughout her pregnancy. Some of this tension stemmed from Blueface doubting that he was the baby’s father. On a recent episode of their reality series Crazy in Love, however, Blueface finally got the confirmation he was looking for. The couple sat down to read the results of a DNA test they took, proving that the baby boy is his. Chrisean never doubted this, but hopefully this eased at least some of his concerns.

There’s also been some speculation surrounding the duo’s current relationship status as of late. Blueface was thought to be back on with the mother of his first two children, Jaidyn Alexis, for a bit. Recently, however, clips of him and Chrisean have surfaced, seemingly revealing that they’re back on good terms. Regardless, fans look forward to Chrisean finally having a happy and healthy baby soon. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Chrisean Rock and Blueface.

