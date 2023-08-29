Chrisean Rock Delivers Final Photo Dump Before Giving Birth, Says She’s Having A Boy

Chrisean Rock is someone who has been through a lot during her time in the public eye. Of course, she is currently having a child with Blueface. Overall, her relationship with Blue has been rocky, to say the least. The two are always on-again and off-again. Their public blow-ups have been captured on film, and fans have expressed concern for both of them. Although Blueface sometimes leaves Chrisean for Jaidyn Alexis, the two always seem to find their way back to one another.

Consequently, it can be very difficult and strenuous to figure out exactly what these two have going on with one another. If there is one thing for certain, however, it’s that their baby boy is on the way. Chrisean is preparing to give birth, and while the due date is unpredictable, she believes it will happen very soon. She is even preparing her fans for the delivery with her latest photo dump on Instagram. Below, you can find a collection of photos that were taken just days away from her big moment.

Read More: Chrisean Rock & Blueface Cuddle Ahead Of Their Baby Shower In New Video

Chrisean Rock On The Gram

In these images, the reality TV star can be seen wearing a comfy pink outfit. Moreover, in some of the snaps, she is wearing an oversized denim shirt draped across her back. The photos are quite nice, and it is clear that the star is excited about becoming a mom. Although there has been a lot of controversy and drama around her pregnancy, she remains hopeful that it will go well. Fans are hoping that Blueface will give her the support that she needs during this time.

As it stands, a new season of Crazy In Love is being aired on the Zeus Network. With Chrisean giving birth, the show will certainly be getting som renewed interest. Let us know if you watch the Chrisean and Blueface reality show, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Claims She’s Leaving The Country “Real Soon”