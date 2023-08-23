New Footage Shows Blueface And Chrisean Rock At A Boxing Ring Together

Blueface’s ongoing back and forth between his two baby mamas Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis has been a major long-running drama. Now a newly leaked video may be adding even more fuel to that fire. The clip shows Blueface and Chrisean looking “boo’d up” the other day at the boxing ring together. While the clip itself doesn’t ignite much, when put into context it starts to make both look like hypocrites from recent comments. Fans watching a repost of the video agreed.

“That’s why you gotta stop believing these so called celebrities..they be lying like a rug too,” reads the top comment on the post. “and y’all want me to feel bad for her when she be on live crying ? save the bs for the birds,” says another. Elsewhere fans just discussed their dynamic and where Blueface as a whole fits into it. “Man I know Jayden Alexis be seeing this crying. Well, they def Poly and in the ” what’s understood don’t need to be explained” category,” reads another detailed top comment.

Blueface And Chrisean Rock At The Boxing Ring

In a recent podcast appearance, Blueface explained how he first became attracted to Chrisean and why she won him over. “To me, it started being like, super appreciative. You’re willing to make a fool of yourself to show how much you appreciate me,” he remembers. Despite the often negative things the pair seem to say about each other on camera, they eventually always come back around.

In a recent episode of the pairs show Crazy In Love Blueface sparred with Floyd Mayweather in a boxing ring. While it may have just been some pedestrian sparring from the point of view of the legendary fighter, it did spark fans’ interest in the “Thotiana” rapper continuing his boxing career and potentially moving up the quality of his opponents. What do you think of the new video emerging of Blueface and Chrisean? Let us know in the comment section below.

