Blueface Spars With Floyd Mayweather On “Crazy In Love”

Blueface has built up a small reputation as a boxer, which his Chrisean Rock reality show “Crazy In Love” documented quite a lot. Moreover, the Zeus Network program gave us some more insight into the rapper’s athletic life on its latest episode. In fact, it threw pretty much the biggest challenge that he could’ve faced on his lap, albeit in a less serious fashion. In a new clip from the latest installment, the California MC sparred with none other than boxing legend Floyd Mayweather. What’s more is that Rock herself was there to watch, and many others cheered for both celebrities as they got into it in the ring.

Overall, for the true boxing aficionado, maybe this clip doesn’t seem all that impressive or noteworthy. After all, Mayweather responds to each punch Blueface tries to land on him with a resounding “No!” and cracked a smile on occasion. Still, it’s at the very least kind of cool to see that the “BDD” artist already got to box with one of the greatest of all time. Given that his last opponent was a TikTok star (that he beat), this level-up could only mean more opportunities and notoriety in the boxing realm in the future.

Blueface Versus Floyd Mayweather

However, a simple sparing session alone isn’t going to make you a household name on pay-per-view. Maybe Blueface will one day join the ranks of KSI, the Paul brothers, and many, many more celebrities and social media stars who get big bags for their boxing forays. On the other hand, there’s just as big of a chance of him just falling off from the activity altogether in the public eye. With this opportunity to duke it out with a powerhouse, maybe Blue will call it quits early.

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old has plenty more to keep his hands full on “Crazy In Love” this season, particularly Chrisean Rock’s pregnancy. Seeing them fight and feud over it has been nasty to see, and hopefully the child’s birth will ease things between the two. But just like with all things related to this volatile couple, only time will tell. With that in mind, log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Blueface and Floyd Mayweather.

