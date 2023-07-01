NBA YoungBoy and Yaya Mayweather obviously weren’t able to make things work as a couple. Still, the entertainers continue to co-parent their son, Kentrell Jr. to the best of their abilities. Seeing as the young boy’s grandfather is famous boxer Floyd Mayweather, there’s been some speculation that YB’s son might take up his sport sooner rather than later. In recent months we’ve seen the two-year-old shadowboxing alongside Floyd in viral videos. Now, however, the Baton Rouge-born rapper is making it clear that he doesn’t see a future for his son in the ring.

As VladTV reports, YoungBoy was asked in a recent interview if he believes Kentrell Jr. will follow in the footsteps of his grandfather. “Change the subject, man,” the 23-year-old quickly responded. “Ah, I feel you man,” the voice on the other end of the phone replied, picking up the hint that the Mayweather family is a sensitive subject for NBA. However, before the conversation took a turn, the “Lonely Child” artist confirmed that he does want his son to be involved in athletics down the road, just not in the same way Floyd is.

NBA YoungBoy Has Big Plans for Kentrell Jr.

“He gon’ be a UFC fighter,” YoungBoy proudly declared. Seeing as the rap star has invested his energy into building an empire for his family, Kentrell Jr. will certainly have no shortage of opportunities to get the best training possible – not to mention the access his Mayweather connections are sure to bring him in due time. The fast-paced lyricist recently threw shade at Yaya around the time of the Mayweather vs. Gotti fight, saying, “I hate that h*e. And when it come to her daddy, that ni**a don’t need to be in my mentions, I don’t f**k with him.”

Even if Floyd Mayweather does make an occasional appearance in NBA YoungBoy’s DMs, it’s obvious that he’s got bigger things to worry (and brag) about. Earlier this month the professional fighter flaunted his lavish private jet to the world, adding yet another major flex to his list. See for yourself at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

