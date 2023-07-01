It was recently reported that NBA YoungBoy has lost an appeal in his federal gun case. Now, a video of the rapper allegedly holding firearms will be allowed in court. The rapper has been on house arrest in Utah since the end of 2021 due to the charges. His choices now are to either take the decision to the Supreme Court, take a plea deal, or take it to trial.

Previously, a federal judge ruled in the artist’s favor, claiming that the video cannot be used in court. It was allegedly seized from NBA YoungBoy’s home improperly, violating his rights. The decision was then taken to the United States Court of Appeals, which determined that the video will now be allowed in court. NBA YoungBoy doesn’t appear too bothered by the decision, however, as a new clip of the rapper looking in good spirits has surfaced. In the clip, he dances alongside three children. It’s unconfirmed who the kids are, with some suggesting that they may be his “cousins.”

NBA YoungBoy Dances With Kids

NBA YoungBoy remains on house arrest due to the charges. Earlier this year, a judge modified the conditions of his house arrest. Luckily, Judge Shelly Dick has now allowed the artist to have more than three people in his home at once, which was not previously part of the conditions.

The gun charges aren’t the rapper’s only legal troubles at the moment, unfortunately. Last month, it was reported that a woman is suing the artist for an incident at one of his concerts. The woman, Cayden Rutherford, claims to have been thrown from the stage by a member of his staff. She says that she suffered various injuries from the 2019 incident, including a concussion and neck, back, and ankle injuries. She’s suing him for negligence, claiming that she still suffers from the trauma of the event. Rutherford is seeking monetary damages from YoungBoy, as well as the venue, a concert promoter, and a security company.

