NBA YoungBoy is one of the hottest rappers in the game right now; does that mean he likes his chips spicy? Guess we’ll find out, since Rap Snacks recently announced that they welcomed YB into the food company’s family by releasing his own Rap Snack soon. While we don’t have any information on what flavor it’ll be as of writing this article, fans wasted no time in guessing. Whether it was legitimate answers like garlic or spicy nacho or more outlandish, meme-centric options like cigarette butts or gunpowder, this is clearly not your typical Rap Snack. In addition, the Black-owned brand also introduced Kodak Black to their repertoire, so we’ll see what these two MCs bring to the dinner table for a pre-meal delight.

Of course, YoungBoy usually sticks to his music rather than rack up extracurriculars, so this is an exciting move for him. What’s more is that it could be one of many routes he recently embarked on to spread his branding and image around outside of the many mixtapes and albums he releases. For example, rumors surfaced online of the Baton Rouge rapper making his own sneaker. That’s just based on a shoe he wore being engraved with “Grave Digger” on the tongue, and it’s unclear whether it’s just a custom pair or a sneak peek at an upcoming release.

NBA YoungBoy Teams Up With Rap Snacks

Still, it’s not like the 23-year-old necessarily needs any of these partnerships to go to the next level. After all, his cult and dedicated fanbase is a steady stream of revenue, engagement, and support that many artists would probably drop hundreds of thousands for. By that same token, though, it’s a group of diehards that will most likely (and now literally) eat up anything that YoungBoy puts out, so the more they can connect with, the better. In any case, if these new Rap Snacks don’t do it for you as a fan, at least the three YB projects out this year so far keep you fed.

Meanwhile, the Richest Opp rhymer recently released a new track titled “I Need To Know.” Furthermore, it formed part of the Never Broke Again compilation project, Green Flag Activity, Vol. 2. Perhaps he prepared some other projects for us in 2023 as well. On that note, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on NBA YoungBoy.

