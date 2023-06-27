NBA YoungBoy addressed his incarcerated father in a post on his Instagram Story, earlier this week. His dad was sentenced to 55 years in prison when YoungBoy was just 8 years old for, as The Fader puts it, a “robbery gone wrong.” After that, he moved in with his maternal grandmother.

“No matter if I see you in the right way or the wrong way again my n***a, I’m gone be smiling,” YoungBoy captioned a photo of his father. “I went thru this experience on my own you built that one bitch I’m trying [to] tell you. I’m on top of the love, Jeff.”

DALLAS, TX – MAY 03: YoungBoy Never Broke Again performs during JMBLYA at Fair Park on May 3, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

YoungBoy previously discussed his upbringing with Billboard for an extensive profile, earlier this year. At the time, he revealed that his grandmother passed away in 2010, at which he point he moved into a group home. He explained that he was bullied by the other kids there.

“The other boys would put their hands on me, and I would look up like, ‘Why are you hitting me, bro? What’d I do?’” he recalled to the outlet. “It made me discover another side of me that I never glorified or liked. I found out how to be the person that you don’t want to do that with. [Before then], I never understood all the evilness or wrong because I was showered by so much love from this one person.”

In other NBA YoungBoy news, the rapper’s mother recently paid a visit to his home in Utah amid his continued house arrest. The trip comes after she spoke about his upbringing in a recent interview shared by No Jumper. “No, he’s really one of my best children,” she said of YoungBoy. “Because he cares about other people. Ever since he been little, he do stuff for his sisters and brothers. When he first got his little money, his sister was 16, he was like 14. He bought her a car… bought her a little Chrysler… but it was about $3,000 or $4,000. He always took care of his sister and his little brother, he always do for his friends. If he go to the store, he gon’ bring them back something, like candy. He help the neighbors…”

