YoungBoy Never Broke Again reflected on growing up in a group house during his recent cover story for Billboard. Speaking with the outlet, he explained that his path changed drastically when his grandmother died in 2010. At the group home, YoungBoy had a difficult time getting along with the other kids.

“I used to get beat up inside the group home for no reason,” he said while shaking. “The other boys would put their hands on me, and I would look up like, ‘Why are you hitting me, bro? What’d I do?’ It made me discover another side of me that I never glorified or liked. I found out how to be the person that you don’t want to do that with.” He added that he “never understood all the evilness or wrong” because his grandmother had shown him so much love.

ATLANTA, GA – NOVEMBER 29: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Rapper NBA YoungBoy performs onstage during Lil Baby & Friends concert to promote the new release of Lil Baby’s new album “Street Gossip” at Coca-Cola Roxy on November 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

When the interviewer suggested that take a break, YoungBoy admitted, “It’s not going to stop.” Billboard described his jewelry as “audibly rattling,” by this point. He confessed, “I’m very scared right now. It’s just natural. I’m not big on people.”

“I never knew why once I walked on the stage, I could get it done and leave — but I am terrified of people. People are cruel. This is a cruel place,” YoungBoy continued. He then turned his seat toward the view behind him: “You’ve got to be thankful for it. It’s very beautiful, you know? There’s so much you can experience inside of it. But it is a very cruel place. And it’s not my home.”

Check out YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s new cover story for Billboard below. Elsewhere in the piece, YoungBoy admits that he is planning on getting a Mormon baptism after he’s done with house arrest. While living in Utah, the rapper took in a group of missionaries who introduced him to the religion.