NBA Youngboy and Kodak Black appear to have put their beef to an end.

Video emerged on Thursday morning of the Louisiana rapper and the Broward County rapper on FaceTime together. It seems like all is well between the two after years of feuding with one another. During the call, NBA Youngboy and Kodak Black share their mutual love for Jamaican cuisine. However, the clip cuts short so it’s unclear what transpired afterward.

The two artists collaborated on records like “Chosen One” and “Water,” but things took a turn for the worse when Yak released “Time Never Mattered. In the song, Yak raps, “But I hope that I don’t go broke again, ni***a, I’m killin’ young babies/Kodak never goin’ broke again, n***a you a free agent.” The perceived shot led fans to comment on the potential feud before things escalated further in the years that followed. However, YB did show love to Kodak when he dropped “Letter To Kodak” during the Miami rapper’s incarceration.

The beef hit a boiling point in 2020 when Yak commented on the arrest of Yaya Mayweather, who recently pleaded guilty to stabbing Youngboy’s baby mother, Lapattra Jacobs at YB’s home. Yak then accused Youngboy of “fully cooperating” with authorities when Mayweather was arrested. The comment inevitably led to an even bigger blow-out between the two artists.

ATLANTA, GA – NOVEMBER 29: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Rapper NBA YoungBoy performs onstage during Lil Baby & Friends concert to promote the new release of Lil Baby’s new album “Street Gossip” at Coca-Cola Roxy on November 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Most recently, Yak and YB ended up publicly dissing each other in 2022. Kodak Black said he had no issues with Youngboy but didn’t appreciate the aggressive energy from his fans. Afterward, YB released “Head Busted,” in which he appeared to subliminally diss Yak.