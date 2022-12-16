A judge finally handed down a sentence in Yaya Mayweather’s 2020 stabbing case. Floyd Mayweather’s daughter will serve six years probation after she was found guilty of stabbing the mother of NBA Youngboy’s child.

Police arrested 22-year-old Iyanna Mayweather in Houston in 2020. According to prosecutors, Yaya reportedly showed up to YB’s home in Houston when she saw the rapper’s baby mother, Lapattra Lashai Jacobs, inside of the residence. From there, she reportedly claimed to be YB’s fiancée, picked up two knives, and charges at Jacobs.

Jacobs sustained injuries on her arm from the scrap between her and Yaya. An ambulance rushed Jacobs to the hospital where she underwent surgery for multiple lacerations to her arm. Authorities said she was in stable condition and recovered since.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 23: Yaya attends Floyd Mayweather’s 42nd Birthday Party at The Reserve on February 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the judge gave Yaya Mayweather a Deferred Adjudication of Guilt along with her six-year probation sentence. She pled guilty to an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

Yaya and Youngboy are no longer together but they do share a child, Kentrell Jr.

NBA Youngboy hasn’t publicly discussed the scenario since it occurred. However, he’s clearly in a productive and positive space these days. The Baton Rouge rapper delivered a spree of projects since August’s The Last Slimeto. He dropped off Realer 2, Ma’ I Got A Family, 3800 Degrees, and most recently, his collaborative effort with Quando Rondo, 3860. At the same time, he’s also unloaded a slew of compilation projects uplifting the Never Broke Again Team throughout the year. On top of that, he recently released “Military” with Rich Gang on Thursday night.

Additionally, Amazon and AMP partnered with YB for the launch of his own radio show. The show launched earlier this month as a promotional tool before his next studio album.

Clearly, NBA Youngboy is revving up for some major plays in the new year. We’ll keep you posted on more info regarding YB’s next studio album.

[Via]