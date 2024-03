Early in 2013, Cash Money Records put out an album titled Rich Gang, which had been preceded by a mixtape Rich Gang: All Stars. Rich Gang basically consisted of Birdman, Young Thug and Rich Homie Quan, although other members of Cash Money often played a part in their music. Rich Gang followed up the album with another mixtape, Tha Tour Pt 1 , following which they seemingly disbanded because RHQ wanted to focus on his solo career.