NBA YoungBoy has had a relentless year. Dropping seven full-length projects throughout the course of 2022, he’s showing no signs of slowing down.

He returns today for another official link-up with Birdman’s Rich Gang on “Military.” Although the video was released on YoungBoy’s YouTube page in October, the song is now available on streaming services.

Featuring D-Rok on the braggadocios hook, the new track is another hard-hitting banger from the “Make No Sense” rapper.

The two verses from the Baton Rouge native continue his streak as one of the hottest rappers in the game. Through his melodic flows, he’s able to reflect sentimentally on his come-up and simultaneously flex the perks of his lifestyle.

He does so all while sticking to the army-inspired theme of the track, dropping creative references to the title throughout. “Did time, and fished for poles like the military / Whenever the price droppin’ low, gotta catch it / It’s hectic, it’s reckless, it’s bad in my section / That’s a new .223 with that drum on the bottom, I bought it in Texas / Havin’ ’em sticks like I come from the army,” he raps in the first verse.

Birdman allegedly wanted to sign the 23-year-old to Rich Gang in 2018. Although it was never made official, the “Stuntin’ Like My Daddy” rapper has consistently praised him for being “the next biggest superstar in the world.”

Last year, the duo teamed up to drop a 13-track joint mixtape, From The Bayou.

What do you think of the newest offering from YoungBoy? Stream it on Spotify or Apple Music down below. Afterwards, make sure to tell us your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Mama wrote his goals inside the obituary

Broke, came home tryna get some money

Still totin’ straps like the military

None of them don’t like YoungBoy

So I guess that’s why they despise me

F*ck all the rules, I’m onto you, fool

4MATIC Maybach, I call it a Minibach

Hustle, my daughter gon’ need her some Similac

What I feel? I don’t care how it turn out

I’m not worried ’bout a thing, we got plenty gats

