NBA YoungBoy Mentally Unloads On "Tears Of War"

YB leaves no stone unturned on this five-minute plus monologue.

NBA YoungBoy had been on pace to have one of the most productive years of any rapper this year. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana native was pumping out single after single on his YouTube page, with several of them landing on his first record of 2024. Compliments of Grave Digger Mountain might not be his strongest work, but him being so productive early on further proves that there are hardly any more hardworking than him. Unfortunately, his constant run-ins with the law continue to rear their ugly head. Back in April, while on a house arrest in Utah, he was arrested for orchestrating a fraudulent drug ring. However, this latest self-inflicted obstacle is not stopping his release pattern because NBA YoungBoy is back with "Tears Of War".

This marks the 24-year-old's first solo release in about four months, with "Catch Him" (YouTube exclusive) being that last track. However, in terms of overall songs, it's the most recent one since his collaboration with Sean Kingston, "Why Oh Why". Surprisingly, "Tears Of War" sees YB rap with great passion (unsurprisingly) over a No I.D. instrumental (Jay-Z, Pusha T, Drake). Additionally, the record is nearly six-minutes long, which on its face will make a lot of listeners groan. However, NBA really holds his own as he details his mental state, reservations he has with the things/people he loves (the streets, Yaya Mayweather), and much more. Fans are praising and we feel it's well-deserved in this case.

"Tears Of War"- NBA YoungBoy

Quotable Lyrics: