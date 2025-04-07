Ralo Calls Out Alleged Informants Snitching On Him And Leaks Paperwork Of His Accusations

This might be a claim of double standards in response to people criticizing Ralo for recently linking up with Lil Woody.

Ralo and his entourage have faced a lot of alleged altercations and criminal activity throughout his career, with him even doing time for alleged money laundering and racketeering. As a result, he has a lot of very strong takes about cooperation with law enforcement, his community, and people speaking out against him for various reasons. Most recently, the Atlanta rapper posted paperwork on his Instagram Story detailing the case against him back in the 2010s that bled into the 2020s, calling out people whom he believes are informants who snitched on him. He certainly expressed a lot of frustration over narratives about his alleged actions, especially as he tries to turn over a new leaf and focus on more beneficial endeavors.

"What about all 17 of them informants that told the Feds I shot and killed over 8 people," Ralo began his message about legal woes. "Yawl ain't on social media asking them for page 8 or going at them like yawl going at lil woody!!! I see yawl still f***ing wit them everyday!!! #OnGod." It seems like his main issue is the double standard many people hold on the Internet when it comes to alleged snitches and responses to them.

Ralo & Lil Woody

Furthermore, this is because many people expressed criticism regarding Ralo's recent link-up with Lil Woody, who gave witness testimony for the state in the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. The former had previously suggested the same criticism towards the latter, but it looks like things changed. "How do every n***a in the city hate a man that rides around the whole city on a 4 wheeler without a helmet?" he asked fans blasting his Woody meeting. "And when one of yawl ever grow the balls to step on him 'I STILL WONT RESPECT YOU CUZ YOU TOOK TOO LONG.'"

Meanwhile, Ralo is one of many rappers who paid tribute to beloved Atlanta rapper Young Scooter following his shocking and tragic passing last month. He asked fans to leave him be as he mourns, and also attended Scooter's memorial event in Atlanta last weekend. We will see if there are any more frustrations or emotions to air out.

