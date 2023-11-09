Ralo Honors Young Dolph’s Memory In New Instagram Post: “I Was Your Real Friend”

Ralo recently received his freedom following his stint in prison, and though there's plenty to celebrate, he also can't escape the pain of his circumstances. In particular, this relates to his friends in the industry that were by his side that are no longer here to enjoy his release with him. Moreover, the Atlanta rapper recently took to his Instagram Story to post a moving and heartfelt tribute to Young Dolph. He captioned his picture with a brief reflection on not just what their relationship was like, but how his tragic passing continues to weight heavily on him to this day.

"I'ma hold you down [no] matter what a mf say," Ralo expressed on his social media page recently. "I was your real friend and still is. I damn near cry every time I think about you..." On that note, the trial for the Memphis MC's murder recently got a very interesting and crucial change that could pose major ramifications for its outcome. The main murder suspect now has a new judge in his case, and we won't know until the verdict emerges from the jury whether this proved to be a beneficial or unfortunate development in the pursuit of justice for Dolph.

Read More: Curren$y Says Memphis Isn’t The Same Since Young Dolph’s Death

Ralo Keeps Young Dolph's Memory Alive: Read His Tribute

Sadly, the pain of loss is something that Ralo has a lot of experience with, and even his announcement of his prompt release a couple of weeks ago prioritized paying homage to his fallen comrades. "Assalamualaikum," he started off a tribute to his friend. "Marlo told me not to worry. He was going to be the first person at the gate waiting on me when this s**t over. My release is in two weeks. I know life goes on, but this s**t ain't da same as when we was passing this money around.

"We was all happy and helping each other," it continued. "Nowadays, people doing they best to kick others down so they can stand above them. But the only way thats going to happen is if im in my grave with Marlo. I aint going for none strange... #MDC4L #ImHim #KingAkh #FreeRalo #LongLiveMarlo." For more news and updates on Ralo and Young Dolph, stick around on HNHH.

Read More: Ralo Net Worth 2023: What Is The Hip Hop Star Worth?