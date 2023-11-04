Young Dolph’s Accused Murderer Meets New Judge

Hernandez Govan will appear in court again next month.

Last month, it was revealed that the man accused of being behind Young Dolph's murder would have a new judge assigned to his trial. The suspect, Hernandez Govan, met the new judge who will oversee his case for the first time earlier this week, Judge Jennifer Mitchell. Govan was charged in connection to the Memphis rapper's murder along with three other men, Justin Johnson, Cornelius Smith, and Jermarcus Johnson.

He allegedly planned the attack. The other men are accused of stealing the vehicle used to carry it out, and firing off the deadly gunshots. Young Dolph was shot several times at his favorite bakery, Makeda’s Homemade Cookies, in November of 2021. The judge formrely overseeing the case, Judge Lee Coffee, was removed due to his alleged mistreatment of Justin Johnson. “It would appear to a reasonable person that Judge Coffee has a prejudice of a personal character directed at the defendant," the Court of Criminal Appeals said of his removal.

Hernandez Govan Appears In Court

Young Dolph performs during Rolling Loud New York 2021 at Citi Field on October 30, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)

Justin Johnson, also known by rap moniker Straight Drop, released a song called "No Statements" last year from behind bars. Coffee later called the facility Johnson was at and had them put him in administrative isolation. The warden claims that no rules were broken by Johnson recording the song.

Govan was released from jail earlier this year on a $90K bond, and has since been on house arrest. During his meeting in the courtroom with Judge Mitchell on Thursday (November 2), she simply urged him not to violate his bond ahead of his next court appearance. His next appearance in scheduled for December 14 of this year. What do you think of Hernandez Govan meeting the new judge overseeing his case for the first time? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

