alleged murder
- GossipYoung Dolph's Accused Murderer Meets New JudgeHernandez Govan will appear in court again next month.By Caroline Fisher
- GossipRico Recklezz Slams FBG Duck's Mom, Claims Her Son Didn't "Make The Cut"Rico Recklezz claims that FBG Duck's mother needs to "do better."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicMad Muzik Cali Accused Of Murdering His Pregnant Ex GirlfriendEarlier this month, Raesha Heard was shot "multiple times" in front of her 9-year-old son.By Caroline Fisher
- SportsDan Serafini Of MLB Fame Arrested For Alleged Murder Of Father-In-LawThe ex-Twins and Cubs pitcher was one of two individuals taken in who are believed to be involved in completed and attempted murder.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureKeefe D's Indictment Claims He Was Seeking "Retribution" Against 2Pac And Suge KnightYesterday, Duane "Keefe D" Davis was arrested and charged with the murder of Tupac Shakur.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicAspiring Rapper Charged With Murder After Seemingly Confessing In SongThe Biggest Finn4800 is accused of shooting a man in the head in 2021.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicYNW Melly Juror Calls Murder Case "A Really Bad Situation Of Being Framed""Melly was a very good person," according to the former juror.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicNew Photo Shows Person Of Interest In Murder Of Blac Youngsta's BrotherMemphis Police are urging those with information on the person of interest to come forward.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicAspiring Rapper 23 Brazy Accused Of Murdering 10-Year-Old23 Brazy is on the run.By Caroline Fisher
- TVCasey Anthony Tells Her Side Of The Story In Upcoming DocuseriesThe 36-year-old was found not guilty of the murder of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee Anthony, over a decade ago.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeKay Flock's Attorney Speaks Out As New Evidence Refutes Original ReportsKay Flock's attorney says the NYPD received a tip that someone else committed the alleged shooting.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeRapper Kay Flock Arrested For The Alleged Murder Of A 24-Year-Old ManThe alleged crime took place on December 16th in Manhattan.By Alexander Cole