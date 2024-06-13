Webbie's DJ Reportedly Commits Murder-Suicide After Exposing Allegedly Poor Working Conditions

T Gutta and his wife were reportedly found dead at their Georgia home this week.

According to FOX 5 Atlanta, Webbie's DJ T Gutta has reportedly killed himself along with his wife, Kalisha Seddens-Dunn. The outlet reports that authorities were notified of gunshots at their Powder Springs, GA home on Sunday (June 9). Upon arrival, T Gutta and Seddens-Dunn's bodies were discovered. The Powder Springs Police Department provided more details of the tragedy to HipHopDX today in a statement.

“I can confirm that Notorius Brown died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds after killing Kalisha Seddens-Dunn,” Captain J.W. Holcombe said. “I am being told that he went by that name [T Gutta] when performing.” The alleged crime took place only hours after T Gutta shared a lengthy post on Facebook, in which he criticized Webbie for allegedly creating poor working conditions.

T Gutta & His Wife Found Dead At Georgia Home

“Dawg DJin for Webbie is a living hell!” he began. “1st That n***a don’t want to pay. Then that n***a don’t want to see nobody around him shine! Like nobody not even his own brother.. Why y’all think everybody left from around him? I was only supposed to be his tour DJ but i had to be a driver, a dr, a security, a PR, a babysitter, booking Agent, a referee, a counselor, a road manger, and a list of other things."