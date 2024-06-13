Webbie's DJ Reportedly Commits Murder-Suicide After Exposing Allegedly Poor Working Conditions

According to FOX 5 Atlanta, Webbie's DJ T Gutta has reportedly killed himself along with his wife, Kalisha Seddens-Dunn. The outlet reports that authorities were notified of gunshots at their Powder Springs, GA home on Sunday (June 9). Upon arrival, T Gutta and Seddens-Dunn's bodies were discovered. The Powder Springs Police Department provided more details of the tragedy to HipHopDX today in a statement.
“I can confirm that Notorius Brown died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds after killing Kalisha Seddens-Dunn,” Captain J.W. Holcombe said. “I am being told that he went by that name [T Gutta] when performing.” The alleged crime took place only hours after T Gutta shared a lengthy post on Facebook, in which he criticized Webbie for allegedly creating poor working conditions.
T Gutta & His Wife Found Dead At Georgia Home
“Dawg DJin for Webbie is a living hell!” he began. “1st That n***a don’t want to pay. Then that n***a don’t want to see nobody around him shine! Like nobody not even his own brother.. Why y’all think everybody left from around him? I was only supposed to be his tour DJ but i had to be a driver, a dr, a security, a PR, a babysitter, booking Agent, a referee, a counselor, a road manger, and a list of other things."
"But yet this n***a didn't appreciate none of it," T Gutta continued. "I did all that sh*t with a smile on my face in front of thousands every night, but i was dying inside. All the times he had seizures on the planes, on stages in the hotels, who y'all think was there? Me! Becuz his family ain't wanna deal with him, or nobody on our team wanted to deal with him but me! Our driver quit cuz he ain't wanna pay him. Then every time we would try to make our money in other ways he always found a way to stop that too."