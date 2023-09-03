Wack 100 Questions Boosie Badazz & Webbie’s Recent Pic, Calls Them Out Amid Beef

Wack 100 and Boosie Badazz don’t get along, a relationship status that formed after the latter spoke out against Kodak Black and the former’s artist 6ix9ine collaborating on a song. The snitching conversation around the rainbow-haired rapper will seemingly never end, and it’s caused Wack to get caught up in the backlash from it. However, it seems like now the music executive is taking other, more petty avenues to keep going at the Baton Rouge MC. Recently, a new picture emerged of Boosie hanging out with Webbie, one of his closest frenemies in hip-hop. By insinuating some casual homophobia in his response, Wack made many raise eyebrows and think that he’s making a mountain out of a molehill.

“#BadLook S**ts getting weird these days,” Wack 100 wrote of the Boosie and Webbie pic, adding the eyes emoji. “I know y’all see what I see … But ima go on mute catch the convo on @clubhouse On The 100 Side.” Turns out pretty much nobody saw what Wack saw, as responses to this assumption ranged from uncaring to befuddled. “I dont see nothing wrong yall just be thinking suspect,” one user commented under coverage of this post.

Wack 100 Blasts Boosie & Webbie

Moreover, Boosie and Webbie actually go way back, as they started making music together over twenty years ago. As two Baton Rouge natives who closely came up in the same scene, their bond was almost destined to manifest. Still, their relationship did evolve over time, and for a while there, they actually had beef of their own. It seems like things got much better since then, but it’s nonetheless curious to see how they held each other in wildly different regards throughout their careers.

Meanwhile, this is just one of a few feuds on Wack’s plate right now, and a relatively small one at the end of the day. After all, Boosie’s ire is for the 6ix9ine and Kodak, mostly, and this is more of an association-based battle. Regardless, we’re sure there will be more to define these rap figures’ interactions and bonds in the future. With that in mind, keep checking in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Wack 100, Boosie Badazz, and Webbie.

