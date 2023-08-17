Boosie Badazz Calls Kodak Black “Ungrateful” In New Diss Track

Boosie Badazz has officially taken his battle with Kodak Black over the latter’s collaboration with 6ix9ine to wax. Moreover, on his recent new album Goin Thru Some Thangs, the 40-year-old rapper included a diss track towards Yak titled “Ungrateful.” On its final set of bars, Boosie spoke on the Florida artist’s street cred, their previous history, and Kodak getting his name from him. It’s not a super direct diss track, as he doesn’t seem to mention his rival by name, but the lyrics themselves make it pretty obvious. In addition, as the very first track on this new project, it’s clear that the Baton Rouge MC wanted to come out swinging.

“I’ve been going through some s**t, man, this s**t done got deep,” Boosie raps. “Gotta realize everybody ain’t G, how the f**k you do that when you represent the streets? Streets made you and the streets made me, if you ask B.G., you was on PC. The name that you got, I think you got that from me, your fans all mad acting like they can’t see, your street cred gone, n***a, don’t blame me.

Boosie Badazz’s Disses To Kodak Black On “Ungrateful”

“S**t, your homeboy right, you ain’t living like that,” Boosie continued on “Ungrateful.” “Everything that you rap, you ain’t never did that, ‘cause the other n***a talking, he a certified rat. Your codefendant been give me your paperwork, n***a, I gave you a video and verse, n***a, for the free, when you was tryna pay a n***a, b***h, I’m a G. Thought Turk felt the same way (God damn), ’cause we all from the same place (Louisiana).” Although it’s kind of unlikely, it would be interesting to see if Kodak Black responds in kind in any way, whether as a full diss track or some subliminal shots.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the only beef that the 26-year-old found himself in as a result of his 6ix9ine collab. However, it’s definitely the most public, and one that keeps ramping up and probably won’t end anytime soon. Still, with two personalities as brash and outspoke as these two, the same could be said if they disagreed over the best flavor of chips. With that in mind, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Boosie Badazz and Kodak Black.

