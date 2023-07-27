Kodak Black Calls Boosie Badazz A “Clown” Amid Beef

There have been quite a few consequences stemming from Kodak Black’s new collaboration with 6ix9ine have been pretty major. The track is called “Shaka Laka” and dropped last week. It got a LOT of people talking as soon as it dropped for a myriad of reasons. On 6ix9ine’s side of things, he once again called out what he thinks is industry blackballing. He shared an Instagram post with fans showing the music video for his new song had the same amount of views as Travis Scott’s new track. Travis Scott’s song “K-Pop” was a collaboration with two of the biggest names in all of music The Weeknd and Bad Bunny. The disparity in views surprised a lot of fans given how many more streams Scott’s song was generating on Spotify.

For Kodak Black the controversy mostly came from other rappers. Many took the opportunity to criticize Kodak for working with someone that’s been labeled a snitch. Nobody’s criticism was louder than Boosie Badazz, who isn’t shy about commenting on any rap-related issues. Boosie posted a rant to his Instagram expressing his disapproval. “D**n. Thought that little ni**a wasn’t like that, bro. Ni**a ain’t no street ni**a, at all. D**n. F**ked me up” he said. He went on to say that Kodak has “no morals” and “no principles.”

Kodak Black Strikes Back At Boosie Again

Kodak Black’s first response to Boosie’s criticism came in an Instagram story post where he had a simple message for the rapper. Now he’s hit back again. Kodak reposted a video of someone criticizing Boosie’s behavior to his Instagram story earlier today. He captioned the post “Poosie a [clown emoji],” making it clear that he agrees with the video’s sentiment.

In the comments under the Instagram post many fans agreed with Kodak. “Boosie need to stop talking about rappers 20+ years younger than him tho,” one comment reads. Others pointed out the irony of the situation given Kodak’s past. “He’s in no position to be calling somebody a clown be frfr,” reads the top comment on the post. What do you think of Kodak Black’s newest message for Boosie Badazz? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Maino Shares His Apathetic Thoughts On The 6ix9ine & Kodak Black Collab

[Via]