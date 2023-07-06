6ix9ine Compares His New Single To Travis Scott’s

Over the weekend we saw a number of major rap artists release new songs. New tracks from A$AP Rocky, Jay Rock and Latto, Nas, Flo Milli, Ice Spice, and more fought for fans’ attention. But two of the most talked about new tracks came from Travis Scott and 6ix9ine. Scott’s song became instantly viral for a number of reasons. Even though the track, which is called “K-POP” won’t appear on Scott’s new album Utopia, the excitement for that project is extraordinary. “K-POP” is also a collaboration with two of the biggest superstars in all of music, The Weeknd and Bad Bunny. Though fan reaction to the song has been mixed it’s no doubt been one of the most talked about new songs this week.

Now, 6ix9ine is claiming that his song “Shaka Laka” is just as popular. He posted a screenshot to Instagram of the music videos for his new song and Travis Scott’s new song, both of which have the same amount of views. In the caption, he explains how his motivations for the post. “NO SHADE POST. THIS IS JUST FOR PEOPLE TO BE AWARE OF THE BULLSH*T IN REAL-TIME. I”M BLACKBALLED FROM RADIO, DSP PLAYLISTING THAT GENERATES THE MAJORITY OF “SIMULATED PLAYS” THEY GIVE THESE ARTISTS. AND IM STILL HERE 4 YEARS LATER AFTER ALL THE CLOSED DOORS COMPETING WITH THE BIGGEST ARTISTS IN THE WORLD,” his post reads.

6ix9ine Comparing Views With Travis Scott

Much like almost everything else the rapper does, 6ix9ine’s new single has been controversial. Much of the controversy spawned from Kodak Black’s decision to collaborate with him on the track. Many took issue with Kodak’s decision to collaborate with the rapper who has long been labeled as a snitch. None did so more vocally than Boosie Badazz who posted a now-viral social media rant objecting to Kodak’s decision.

It went so far that Kodak Black took to his Instagram story to respond, while his baby mother posted a response of her own on Twitter. What do you think of 6ix9ine claiming his song is competing with Travis Scott’s new track? Let us know in the comment section below.

