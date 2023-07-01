Maino Shares His Apathetic Thoughts On The 6ix9ine & Kodak Black Collab

As if this Friday wasn’t stacked enough with high-profile music releases, 6ix9ine decided to throw his hat into the ring with his new song “Shaka Laka.” Moreover, it features Kodak Black and Tekashi’s girlfriend Yailin la Mas Viral, and given the rapper’s history with snitching, a lot of people aren’t happy with Yak’s decision to work with him. Regardless, other hip-hop figures said that it doesn’t even matter so much at the end of the day, because rappers do things wrong all the time that one can’t stop by themselves. Furthermore, one of these believers is Maino, who recently spoke to Angela Yee on Way Up about the link-up.

“Nah, I’m just saying, I don’t think nobody cares,” Maino expressed. “I mean, I’m not surprised at what no rapper does. When you’re talking about morals and principles that’s supposed to be based around a street code… I mean, listen, we’ve seen rappers do whatever they wanted to do, do things that they shouldn’t do. It don’t even matter to me at this point. Nobody cares. People gon’ do what they gon’ do, like, regardless. I ain’t even got no opinion about it, it’s whatever.

Maino Speaks On Kodak Black Working With 6ix9ine

“Absolutely not,” Maino answered to a question from Yee about whether he’d do that collab, and then she asked her cohost the same thing. “Well, I’m not a guy, and my street code is different,” ChellaH said. “A lot of ways that I think is different from a lot of guys. I don’t think, you know, the whole ‘no snitching’ thing for somebody who don’t care about you and stuff like that- I think totally different. I don’t know, for that check, I probably would.”

Meanwhile, Boosie Badazz was one of the hip-hop figures who denounced this collaboration. “That n***a Yak f***ed me up,” he said on Instagram Live. “I wonder how all them Zoes feel, dawg? I know them Zoes f***ed up right now, I know the state of Florida f***ed up right now. Thought that little n***a wasn’t like that, bro. N***a ain’t no street n***a, at all. F***ed me up.” For more news and the latest updates on Kodak Black, 6ix9ine, and Maino, come back to HNHH.

