Kodak Black’s Baby Mama Weighs In On 6ix9ine Song

Kodak Black’s announcement yesterday has everyone from fans to fellow rappers and now his baby mama is chiming in. The issue spawned from Kodak announcing that he has a song with rapper 6ix9ine coming soon. 6ix9ine’s controversial history includes various arrests early in his career and alleged snitching as a result of his involvement in a RICO case. For that reason and many more 6ix9ine is an extremely controversial figure.

The loudest voice of opposition to the song was rapper Boosie Badazz. He’s collaborated with Kodak Black in the past and took issue with him teaming up with 6ix9ine. “That ni**a Yak f**ked me up,” Boosie said in a social media post. “I wonder how all them Zoes feel, dawg? I know them Zoes f**ked up right now, I know the state of Florida f**ked up right now,” he continued. Kodak himself responded to the backlash with a simple post to his Instagram story letting fans know how he felt. The song is called “Shaka Laka” and even though it’s out now, people are still discussing things.

Kodak’s Baby Mother Responds

Kodak Black’s baby mother is the next to weigh in on the issue. She took to Twitter to respond to critics. “If you think Yak wrong for making his M then yo mama wrong for having you bitch! He don’t have nun to do w that man personal life, BUSINESS IS BUSINESS and he handles his.. next,” her Tweet reads. Fans were divided in their response with some claiming that Kodak should do whatever he needs to to get his bag. Others are trying to hold him accountable for various things relating to 6ix9ine and his past.

The song follows Kodak Black’s previous release last month. He teamed up with French Montana and London On Da Track on a new song called “I Can’t Lie.” He also released a new album called Pistolz & Pearlz earlier this year. What do you think of Kodak Black’s baby mother responding to his new song with 6ix9ine? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Boosie Badazz’ Son Tootie Raww Flips Off Kodak Black For Working With 6ix9ine

[Via]