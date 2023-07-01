Kodak Black Responds To Backlash Over 6ix9ine Song

Just yesterday, Kodak Black announced a new single coming soon with 6ix9ine. Much like anything that relates to 6ix9ine, it quickly became controversial. Fans online still hold him accountable for a history of actions. From snitching during a RICO trial he was involved in, to some of his controversial arrests early in his career there are plenty of reasons why fans take issue with the rapper.

Despite the controversy, Kodak Black clearly isn’t losing any sleep over it. One person who made their issues with the upcoming song known was rapper Boosie Badazz. He took to social media to express his issues with Kodak’s decision in a video. ““I wonder how all them Zoes feel, dawg? I know them Zoes f**ked up right now, I know the state of Florida f**ked up right now,” Boosie added before declaring that Kodak is a man with “no morals [and] no principles,” his social media rant began. “D**n. Thought that little ni**a wasn’t like that, bro. Ni**a ain’t no street ni**a, at all. D**n. F**ked me up.” Kodak didn’t really seem phased by Boosie’s reservations. Earlier today on his own Instagram story he answered all the controversy with a simple picture.

Kodak Black Fires Back

Kodak Black has a long history of controversy. He was just released from jail last month and fans spotted him showing up in Memphis shortly after. His jail stint came as a result of failing to submit a drug test to police, for which he ultimately turned himself in. Shortly after he made time to hit the studio with NoCap and rapper G Herbo. Herbo is dealing with his own ongoing legal issues related to fraud and gun charges that led him to recently make a guilty plea.

Kodak Black has also managed to keep himself buys musically. Last month he teamed up with French Montana and London On Da Track for a new single called “I Can’t Lie.” What do you think of Kodak Black choosing to do a song with 6ix9ine? Let us know in the comment section below.

