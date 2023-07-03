Kodak Black was spotted by a fan out in Memphis, Tennessee, over the weekend, following his recent release from jail. He has been booked into Broward County Jail for failing to check in for a recent drug test, late last month. He eventually got out on a $250,000 bond.

No Jumper shared a video of Kodak out and about in Memphis on Instagram, early Monday. Kodak had recently performed at a Kodak Black & Friends charity concert, last week. The show featured G Herbo, Rico Cartel, iCandy, and the rapper’s Sniper Gang collective.

Kodak Black Performs In Miami

MIAMI, FL – APRIL 29: Rapper Kodak Black Performs during Druski Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda Comedy Tour at James L. Knight Center on April 29, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Louis/Getty Images)

Fans commented on Kodak’s lack of a flashy outfit in response to the clip. One explained: “No jewelry, no robbery, that’s a smart move. Trying to impress people with jewelry then being killed or shot over it and those same people who you trying to impress don’t give a fuck about you and won’t help you regardless.” Another echoed similar sentiments: “That’s how you supposed to move when you in them type places, Kodak can’t carry so.”

Kodak was arrested back in July 2022 on charges of trafficking in oxycodone and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, as well as driving with an expired license and tags. Afterward, the court mandated that he submit drug testing while the case was pending.

Kodak Black Out & About In Memphis

Earlier this year, Kodak missed one of his mandatory drug tests. “There’s just so much with this that’s unjust and not right about this situation,” Kodak said at the time, as noted by HipHopDX. “Not only am I denying it, but I’m hurt about it too because my character is being assassinated and I can’t speak about all that because I don’t wanna make the story bigger than what it is. All the good deeds, all the good things I do never goes viral and I don’t know why.”

