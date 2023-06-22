Kodak Black’s defense attorney, Bradford Cohen, recently shared his thoughts on Hunter Biden’s recent plea deal on social media. He shared a post on Instagram, where he expresses the hypocrisy that he feels surrounds the president’s son’s case. He claims that his client was treated unfairly, receiving a 3-year sentence for the same crime. Hunter Biden isn’t expected to serve any jail time for his charges. They include misdemeanor tax offenses and a felony charge of illegal possession of a firearm.

Kodak Black was contrastingly sentenced to almost four years in prison for his gun charge. He served around half of the 46-month sentence before receiving commutation from former President Donald Trump. He had pleaded guilty to falsifying federal paperwork in order to purchase a gun, and was released in January of 2021. “2 tiers of justice?” Cohen asked on Instagram, “Kodak was charged for the same crime. Got over 3 years.” “Mr. Biden will not serve a day,” he continued, “Feels right? Do FBI agents and federal authorities take cases personally? I’m going to discuss this on my subscriber page.”

Bradford Cohen Calls Out Hypocrisy

The attorney also discussed the matter on Fox News. “There’s no such thing as not getting jail time on a gun charge on any kind of gun charge,” Cohen explained, “I’ve never seen anyone where this offense was charged and they didn’t get some sort of prison sentence.” He went on, “And in fact, most of the time in federal court, you very rarely see people get anything but a prison sentence.” Cohen also added, “I think that this is like, you know, they figured the easiest way for them to save face [was] to charge him, not give him prison, and then hope that [Joe] Biden doesn’t give him a pardon until he’s on his way out two years.”

Cohen also recently shared his thoughts on YNW Melly’s current double murder trial earlier this month, claiming that it “will be a tough case for the prosecution.” He went on to say that “the case has built in reasonable doubt.” He also said “they can’t say someone else didn’t get in the car or someone else did the shooting.”

