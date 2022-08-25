attorney
- MusicTory Lanez's Attorney Claims There's More To Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Than The Public Knows"I think a lot of people want to hear it," Crystal Morgan says.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicYoung Thug's Lawyer Seeks To Remove YSL Polo From RICO Trial Due To His BehaviorThe YSL affiliate's odd movements in court sessions led Brian Steel to believe he should be severed to ensure a fair trial for Thug.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYFN Lucci's Attorney Issues Motion Demanding Speedy TrialThe rapper's legal team is seeking acquittal if this case doesn't move forward within six months.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTory Lanez's Lawyer Updates His Appeal Process, Addresses His Italy TripJose Baez also blasted Meghann Cuniff for reporting on his travels and propagating allegedly false assumptions.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTory Lanez's Attorney Hasn't Filed Motion For His Bail As He Posts Snaps From ItalyIs he calling It quits in the case or is there a gridlock?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicPolo G’s Attorney Speaks Out Following Police RaidPolo G’s attorney has set the story straight regarding the police raid on his client's home, Wednesday.By Cole Blake
- MusicYoung Thug's Attorney Denies Claims The Rapper Provided Information About A HomicideYoung Thug's attorney motioned for the testimony of a police witness to be blocked.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicKodak Black's Lawyer Compares His Case To Hunter Biden's: "2 Tiers Of Justice?"Kodak Black was sentenced to over three years for the same charge.By Caroline Fisher
- CrimeTory Lanez's First Attorney Advised Him Against Blaming Kelsey Harris For Shooting Megan Thee Stallion: ReportUnsealed documents reveal Tory Lanez's first lawyer told him blaming Kelsey Harris for the Megan Thee Stallion shootingwasn't a "viable strategy."By Aron A.
- MusicYNW Melly's Lead Attorney Motions For MistrialReports indicate that the defense believes the jury to be tainted after unjust evidence was presented by the state.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBoosie Says He Wants To Become An Attorney After Attending YNW Melly's TrialBoosie says he's been learning about the legal system at YNW Melly's trial.By Cole Blake
- UncategorizedYNW Melly's Team Argues An IG User Admitted To Murders Of YNW Juvy & YNW SakChaserYNW Melly's attorneys brought up an Instagram user's posts to defend the rapper in court, Monday.By Cole Blake
- MusicYoung Thug Taken To Hospital Before CourtHis attorney said that he doesn't know of his current condition.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYSL Attorney Handcuffed During Drug SearchDefense lawyer Anastasios Manettas faced accusations of harvesting prescription drugs and was handcuffed during a search thanks to a new security protocol.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsMichael Irvin Breaks Down In Tears While Speaking On Hotel CaseMichael Irvin and his attorney spoke to reporters after viewing the footage from the Marriott in Arizona.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeSpinabenz Can't Afford Attorney In One Of Two Criminal Cases: ReportHe was reportedly hit with a firearms charge last year, and while out on bond, he was arrested for taking off his ankle monitor.By Erika Marie
- MusicYNW Melly's Judge Denies Emergency Dental Work For Tooth InfectionA judge denied YNW Melly's request for emerency dental surgery due to an abscessed tooth under his diamond grill. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureWendy Williams' Former Attorney Says She Was "Left To Die" By Ex-Manager & Financial AdvisorWendy's 22-year-old sun has been accused of running up her credit card bill.By Hayley Hynes
- AnticsTory Lanez Dropped By Lawyer In Assault Lawsuit: ReportThe lawsuit surrounds Tory Lanez's alleged altercation with "Love & Hip-Hop: Miami" star Prince. By Aron A.