YFN Lucci’s Attorney Issues Motion Demanding Speedy Trial

The rapper’s legal team is seeking acquittal if this case doesn’t move forward within six months.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
YFN Lucci’s Attorney Issues Motion Demanding Speedy Trial

YFN Lucci’s RICO case has been in the courts for a long time, but there’s been little progression when it comes to bringing it fully underway. In that meantime, various developments came into effect, but none that have fully kept the trial moving, for understandable or confusing reasons. As such, the rapper’s legal team seeks to apply pressure to the court to move it forward as much as they can within a specific timeframe. Moreover, his attorney filed a motion demanding a speedy trial on Wednesday (August 30) that details its conditions and expectations. Apparently, if the court agrees, they could acquit the Atlanta MC of all charges if his trial doesn’t fully begin soon.

“I hereby certify that I have on this day served a true and correct copy of the within and foregoing DEMAND FOR SPEEDY TRIAL upon all parties or counsel of record via US Postal Service, hand delivery, or the Court’s e-filing system,” the motion reads. “Submitted this the 30th day of August, 2023. …Prosecutor and Judge’s chambers with a copy of this Demand For Speedy Trial. Therefore, Mr. Bennett respectfully requests that he be tried at this Term of Court or at the next Term of Court or the following Term of this Court. In default of such trial, [he requests] that he be fully acquitted and discharged of said offenses lodged against him in the instant Indictment.”

Read More: YFN Lucci Flips Rod Wave Bars In New Instagram Post From Prison

YFN Lucci’s Lawyer’s Speedy Trial Motion

Reportedly, these court terms refer to the next six months, which sets a deadline for the court to try YFN Lucci. That seems quite optimistic considering the trajectory of the trial so far. Still, it’s possible that the court came close to putting this case in motion. While this motion seems like a Hail Mary, this legal battle is no stranger to surprises.

Meanwhile, among the most notable recent happenings in this case is that the 32-year-old denied a plea deal. Furthermore, it seems like he and his team want to fight this without resorting to extracurricular methods. They fought hard to get to this point, and this extra pressure could force authorities to avoid the risk of letting him go. For more news and the latest updates on YFN Lucci, check back in with HNHH.

Read More: YFN Lucci’s Lawyer Is Confident That YSL RICO Case Will Be A Mistrial

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.