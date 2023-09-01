YFN Lucci’s Attorney Issues Motion Demanding Speedy Trial

YFN Lucci’s RICO case has been in the courts for a long time, but there’s been little progression when it comes to bringing it fully underway. In that meantime, various developments came into effect, but none that have fully kept the trial moving, for understandable or confusing reasons. As such, the rapper’s legal team seeks to apply pressure to the court to move it forward as much as they can within a specific timeframe. Moreover, his attorney filed a motion demanding a speedy trial on Wednesday (August 30) that details its conditions and expectations. Apparently, if the court agrees, they could acquit the Atlanta MC of all charges if his trial doesn’t fully begin soon.

“I hereby certify that I have on this day served a true and correct copy of the within and foregoing DEMAND FOR SPEEDY TRIAL upon all parties or counsel of record via US Postal Service, hand delivery, or the Court’s e-filing system,” the motion reads. “Submitted this the 30th day of August, 2023. …Prosecutor and Judge’s chambers with a copy of this Demand For Speedy Trial. Therefore, Mr. Bennett respectfully requests that he be tried at this Term of Court or at the next Term of Court or the following Term of this Court. In default of such trial, [he requests] that he be fully acquitted and discharged of said offenses lodged against him in the instant Indictment.”

YFN Lucci’s Lawyer’s Speedy Trial Motion

Reportedly, these court terms refer to the next six months, which sets a deadline for the court to try YFN Lucci. That seems quite optimistic considering the trajectory of the trial so far. Still, it’s possible that the court came close to putting this case in motion. While this motion seems like a Hail Mary, this legal battle is no stranger to surprises.

Meanwhile, among the most notable recent happenings in this case is that the 32-year-old denied a plea deal. Furthermore, it seems like he and his team want to fight this without resorting to extracurricular methods. They fought hard to get to this point, and this extra pressure could force authorities to avoid the risk of letting him go. For more news and the latest updates on YFN Lucci, check back in with HNHH.

