After a storm of updates in the YSL RICO case and Young Thug’s trial, rappers beyond the label’s spectrum felt its effects. Moreover, authorities reportedly pushed YFN Lucci’s murder and racketeering case back due to YSL’s RICO indictment. Said trial will commence on January 9th.

ATLANTA, GA – NOVEMBER 29: Rapper YFN Lucci attends Reginae Carter 22 Hot Girl Birthday at Republic Lounge on November 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Moreover, Atlanta-based reporter George Chidi tweeted the news after a conversation with Lucci’s attorney. They claimed that a judge delayed Lucci’s trial, set for the same date as Thugger’s, so the YFN rapper was able to potentially testify in Thug’s case.

“YFN Lucci’s trial was due to begin January 9, same as Young Thug’s,” Chidi tweeted. “The YFN gang and RICO case is just as wide-ranging as the YSL case. The two are connected; Lucci is a witness. But Lucci’s trial date has been postponed, his attorney said Tuesday. No new court date has been set.”

Furthermore, the reporter clarified some points after questions came in droves. While Lucci joined the state’s witness list alongside many prominent hip-hop voices, he refrained from confirming his participation.

“And here we go. For clarification: Lucci is on the state’s witness list,” he wrote. “That doesn’t mean he’s going to testify, but he could still be called. Don’t @ me with questions about snitching. I don’t care.”

Despite Lucci’s mention in the indictment, his attorney had stated that he will not be testifying. When inmates stabbed Lucci in March of 2021, prosecutors accused two YSL associates. Moreover, the court alleges that the accused sought Thug’s permission to attack him again. These details emerged after authorities delayed the 31-year-old’s trial multiple times.

Meanwhile, Thug’s case took no shortage of shocking turns as the year ended. With members like Gunna taking plea deals what seems like every day, his upcoming trial will be monumental. Moreover, it could define the label for the next few years and already hampered a bright and crucial career in hip-hop.

Still, what do you think of YFN Lucci’s trial, its delay, and its relationship with Young Thug’s court case? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments down below. Also, as always, check in with HNHH for the latest on these developing hip-hop cases.

