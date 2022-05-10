ysl arrest
- MusicYoung Thug YSL Trial's Juror Questionnaires Revealed: ReportThe questionnaires contain over 250 questions regarding jurors' knowledge of the case and its elements.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYFN Lucci's Trial Pushed Back Due To Young Thug's RICO CaseThe "Everyday We Lit" MC's trial was reportedly pushed back so that he could testify in Thugger's trial.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Duke Takes Plea Deal Following Gunna & Other YSL MembersFollowing Gunna, YSL co-founder Walter Murphy, and Slimelife Shawty, longtime member Lil Duke has entered a deal with authorities.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureYoung Thug's Lawyer Speaks On Recent YSL DealsBrian Steel said that people are unjustly connecting Thugger to other crimes for deals, and had to handle a Zoom bomb too while on trial.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureSlimelife Shawty Released In Third YSL Plea DealThe YSL rapper entered a similar plea deal to Gunna's and took to Instagram to share the good news.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBoosie Badazz Believes The Industry Is Moving Away From Gangbanging RappersHe says "you're gonna have to be a fake rapper" who doesn't gangbang or else "they're gonna stop you."By Erika Marie
- CrimeProsecutors Allege Nurse Tried To Smuggle Cocaine, Weed Into Jail For Gunna: ReportThe incident reportedly took place back in May and when she was caught, she tried to flee the scene.By Erika Marie
- GramMeek Mill Defends Young Thug & Gunna: They Aren't "Crime Bosses"Meek Mill called for fans to "stand up for" Young Thug and Gunna.By Rex Provost
- CrimeYoung Thug & Gunna Denied Bond: ReportThings seem to be getting worse for the YSL rappers. By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop Culture6ix9ine Trolls Gunna Over YSL RICO Indictment: Watch6ix9ine pulled out footage from one of Gunna's recent acting performances.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureYSL Gang Indictment Update: Gunna Not Currently In Custody, Arrangements Being MadeIt's been a tough 24 hours for the YSL crew.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicTwitter Blames Queen Naija For Young Thug, Gunna & YSL ArrestQueen Naija becomes a trending topic after Young Thug and Gunna's arrest. By Aron A.