Recent releases and negotiations indicate that the YSL gang indictment saga may be entering a new phase of more freedom. Many of the Atlanta label’s members are doing time and accused of racketeering, gun and drug distribution, and other charges. Meanwhile, fans were ecstatic about the news of Gunna’s release this week. Also, officials also freed YSL rapper Slimelife Shawty on a plea deal, the third so far in this case.

Moreover, Shawty requested an Alford plea, which is the same one Gunna’s team employed. The 24-year-old pleaded guilty as a first offender to one count of conspiracy to violate the RICO Act. Meanwhile, the court will sentence him to ten years: one year commuted to time served, and nine of probation.

EAST POINT, GEORGIA – APRIL 22: (L-R) Dolly White, Unfoonk, HiDoraah, Strick, BSlime, Young Thug, Yak Gotti, YTB Trench, T-Shyne, Lil Keed, Lil Duke, and FN DaDealer attend Young Stoner Life Meet & Greet at DTLR Camp Creek on April 22, 2021 in East Point, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Moreover, Slimelife Shawty grew up on Cleveland Ave, the same neighborhood that Young Thug, Lil Keed, and Lil Got did. However, he’s with Alamo Records, and made waves Keed’s viral track “Blicky Blicky.” Shawty’s attorney reportedly stated that most charges he faced of “in furtherance of this conspiracy” were not criminal. Later, Shawty posted on his Instagram story to share the good news- and clarify it.

“Yea I’m home,” he wrote via text on a black background. “Ain have to snitch to get here dickhead . I admitted young slime life was a gang cus it ain’t illegal for no group to be a gang look it up that don’t hurt nobody anybody can be a gang , plus the founder already admitted it stupid. what I pose to say if a founder admitted it. what I den do was say Yes it’s a fact people in ysl commit crimes like murder and etc cus ion no nun bout that .”

SlimeLife Shawty confirms he’s free & explains why him admitting that YSL is a gang doesn’t make him a snitch pic.twitter.com/eytnqAEW2I — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) December 17, 2022

Similarly, Gunna’s statement of release clarified that he wasn’t speaking against his crew. “While I have agreed to always be truthful,” he remarked, “I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way.” While his statement, along with court footage, has received a wealth of positive reactions from other rappers, some were critical.

What do you think of YSL’s Slimelife Shawty’s release and plea deal? Let us know in the comments below and stay tuned to HNHH for the latest updates.

