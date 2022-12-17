After Gunna announced his release from jail after a plea deal, authorities freed other members of YSL in quick succession. While many are excited at the news, others have been critical of the conditions of this plea deal. Nevertheless, Lil Duke also took his shot, where defendants pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to violate the RICO act. Since him and other YSL members did not face criminal charges, their sentences have been altered following this negotiation.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 06: Lil Duke and Gunna attend Gunna’s DS4EVER LA Listening Party on January 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DS4EVER Presented by Gunna, Young Stoner Life Records, 300 Entertainment)

In addition to Gunna and Lil Duke, two other members of YSL entered the agreement. YSL co-founder Walter Murphy entered the same plea deal as Gunna’s, known as an Alford plea. Slimelife Shawty recently took to Instagram to share his freedom and snuff out claims of snitching.

“Yea I’m home,” he wrote, “ain have to snitch to get here d***head. I admitted you slime life was a gang cus it ain’t illegal for no group to be a gang look it up that don’t hurt nobody anybody can be a gang, plus the founder already admitted it stupid. What I pose to say if a founder admitted it. What I den do was say Yes it’s a fact people in ysl commit crimes like murder and etc cus ion no nun bout that.”

SlimeLife Shawty confirms he’s free & explains why him admitting that YSL is a gang doesn’t make him a snitch pic.twitter.com/eytnqAEW2I — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) December 17, 2022

However, many are still critical of this whole ordeal. 6ix9ine, an alleged “rat” himself, said that Gunna is a snitch no matter what.

“Once you plea guilty, you admit to the crime,” he told Wack 100 in addition to his Instagram post. “Once you plea guilty, that’s it, you admitting. You walking into that courtroom, you gonna admit everything you did wrong. So now anything you said is gonna be used against your man. Once I say yes I’m guilty, I was there, once you go under oath in the courtroom your man is dead. You just hung up your man.”

Meanwhile, Young Thug’s lawyer Brian Steel believes that these plea deals are a huge hindrance to YSL’s RICO case. Since these deals come with at least some form of admission, he believes the court will unjustly pin collective actions squarely against Thugger.

Still, what do you think of Lil Duke’s plea deal and others at YSL? Let us know in the comments below and check back in with HNHH for the latest case updates.

[via]