Gunna is home. Authorities released the Atlanta rapper following a turbulent year that found him getting indicted in the YSL RICO case. The rapper copped an Alford plea and was later released from prison.

“I have chosen to end my own RICO case with an Alford plea and end my personal ordeal by publicly acknowledging my association with YSL,” Gunna said in a statement. “An Alford plea in my case is the entry of a guilty plea to the one charge against me, which is in my best interest, while at the same time maintaining my innocence toward the same charge.”

However, it was the video of Gunna in court that had many scratching their heads. Gunna confirmed that he has personal knowledge of YSL’s gang activities in court, though he differentiated YSL the label and YSL the gang.

Ultimately, the news of Gunna’s release was met with mixed reactions. Some were happy that he came home. Others believe that he folded under pressure and inadvertently threw Young Thug under the bus.

Though many welcomed Gunna home, there were a few others who shared a different opinion. Boosie, for example, labeled Gunna a “rat.”

“THIS WOULD HAVE PUT TEARS N MY EYES MY BROTHER , MY ARTIST LIKE WTF IM FIGHTING FOR MY LIFE,” Boosie wrote. “THAT IM NOT RUNNING A GANG/CRIMINALENTERPRIZE N YOU DO THIS TO BIGDOG UKNOW ITS A GANG .. THE GUNS N DRUGS NOT YOURS.. WELL WHO ELSE WAS NTHE CAR THEY CAN BE FOR SMH.”

Rat 🐀 🐀 🐀 🧀 THIS WOULD HAVE PUT TEARS N MY EYES 😢MY BROTHER , MY ARTIST LIKE WTF IM FIGHTING FOR MY LIFE THAT IM NOT RUNNING A GANG/CRIMINALENTERPRIZE N YOU DO THIS TO BIGDOG‼️UKNOW ITS A GANG .. THE GUNS N DRUGS NOT YOURS.. WELL WHO ELSE WAS NTHE CAR THEY CAN BE FOR SMH pic.twitter.com/QxL2G7Kqbx — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) December 15, 2022

HE HAD ONE CHARGE HE WASNT GOING TO GET NO HARD TIME ‼️THESE LAWYERS DONT GIVE A DAM ABOUT YOUR LEGACY.THEY KNOW WHAT THEY DOING TO YOUR NAME BUT THET GETTING YOU OUT OF JAIL SO THEY NAME BLOWS UP THEN U GOTTA PAY THEM MORE WHEN U FREE N THEY MADE U COOPERATE‼️Itsacoldgame — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) December 15, 2022

Freddie Gibbs, on the other hand, didn’t necessarily seem surprised. If you recall, he called out Gunna a few years back for an alleged Crimestoppers commercial, though the ATL rapper denied that he was a rat. However, the feud continued to spiral throughout the year after Gunna’s DS4Ever contained shots at the Gibbs. Today, the Gary, IN native revealed that some people removed their verses from $oul $old $eparately due to his ongoing feud with Gunna.

“It was n***az that took they verse off my album because wunna ain’t like me. I wonder how they feel now,” he wrote before sharing footage of himself rocking out to “Pucci Gown” on stage. “And y’all niggas said I was hatin…welp… Rap full of snitches so y’all gon welcome this n***a home with open arms,” he wrote.

Wack 100 similarly felt as if Gunna told on YSL during a Clubhouse conversation. “He told,” Wack said. “Listen… you’re not pleading guilty to a RICO, and they’re freeing you. He did something.” After someone mentioned that Gunna admitted to YSL being a gang, Wack added, “There go the telling right there. He told.”

Sauce Walka was also someone who came at Gunna. First, he reposted his BET cypher where he rapped over “pushin’ P,” before roasting the rapper for his court appearance. “I feel sorry for Jeffrey,” he wrote.