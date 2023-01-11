Beef could be brewing in the YSL The Label camp after Gunna issued his first statement post-Alford Plea.

On Tuesday night, Gunna broke his silence on Instagram after his release from jail in December. The rapper called for the release of Young Thug and Yak Gotti while professing his loyalty to YSL The Label.

“N***as acting like they switching to a side But it’s only one side . #YslTheLabel #FreeThug&Yak GUNNA BACC!!!!!” He wrote under his first Instagram post since his December release.

Despite the excitement among fans, it seems that many believed that Lil GotIt wasn’t necessarily feeling the same way. “N***as needa stop that cap,” he wrote on his Instagram Story. The statement was vague enough that it could be about anything but the timing of it suggested that there was trouble between the labelmates.

Afterward, Gunna hit Twitter to pay tribute to Lil Keed, who passed away from natural causes days after the YSL arrest. Gunna wrote, “R.I.P KEED ILY & IMY TWIN.”

R.I.P KEED ILY & IMY TWIN 😢🕊️ — WUNNA (@1GunnaGunna) January 11, 2023

It appears that this is what ruffled Lil Gotit’s feathers even more. The Superstar Creature rapper shared another message on his Instagram Story that seemed directly aimed toward Gunna’s latest post. “Don’t call me twin,” he wrote.

Shortly after, Lil GotIt and Young Thug’s sister, HiDoraah, unfollowed Gunna on Instagram.

At the same time, Unfoonk, Thug’s brother who also copped a plea deal, seemed to have a message for Gunna. “All Dat Internet Shit Not P, Im Been Humble With U N***as,” he wrote.

We’ll keep you posted on any more developments in the YSL case.